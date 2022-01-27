Contact Us
Central PA Man Nabbed For Sexually Assaulting Child: Police

Jillian Pikora
Miguel Toscano
Miguel Toscano Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police

A central Pennsylvania man sexually assaulted a child, according to a release by police. 

East Pennsboro Township police responded to a report of an active harassment located in the 400 block of Shady lane, Enola on Jan. 10 around 10 a.m., according to the release.

A girl told police that she was being harassed at her home by a man, according to police.

Miguel Enrique Toscano, 23, of Enola was arrested and charged with the following in connection with this incident on Jan. 18, according to a release by police and court documents:

  • F2 Sexual Assault
  • M1 Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion

Toscano has been held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Feb. 2 at 9:45 a.m., according to the docket.

