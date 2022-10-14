Central PA Man Confesses To Sex Acts With 6-Year-Old: DA

A 30-year-old man who who pleaded guilty to charges related to having sex with a child has learned his fate.

Zackary Geyer, 30, of Upper Strasbourg, had previously pleading guilty to the first degree felony charge of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, when he appeared before Judge Brewbaker on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a release by the Cumberland County district attorney's office.

***Warning the following details might disturb some readers***

His charges stemmed for an incident where he "engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a six year old child, including having her perform oral sex on him," the district attorney's office detailed in the release.

This case was investigated by the Pennsylvania state police and Trooper Kocher.

Brewbaker sentenced Geyer to 8-16 years in a state correctional institution, followed by 3 years state probation, and he will also be required to register on Megan’s Law sex offender list for the remainder of his life.

