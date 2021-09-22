Contact Us
Central PA Man Cashed Bogus $2.7K Check From Shake Shack And Never Paid The Loss

Jillian Pikora
Roderick Malone Jr
Roderick Malone Jr Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township Police Department

If you somehow got a check that wasn't meant for you, would you cash it? A Harrisburg man got check from Shake Shack (which is thought to be counterfeit) and decided to deposited it.

Roderick Lynn Malone Jr., 26, of Harrisburg, remotely deposited check #58697672 into his account on May 12, according to Lower Allen police.

The check was drawn on the Shake Shack Enterprises, LLC account at JP Morgan Chase for the $2,700.

Malone Jr. then used his debit card and the Cashapp to make purchases. 

Member's 1st FCU received the check back as counterfeit on May 18.

The bank contacted Malone and he agreed to pay the loss, but then failed to do so.

A certified 10-day demand letter was sent to Malone with no response.

Lower Allen Police was notified by the bank about the situation on Sept. 8th.

An arrest warrant has been obtained on Sept. 9.

Malone Jr. has the following charges filed against him:

  • F3 Unlawful. Use of Computer - Access to Disrupt Function
  • F3 Theft By Deception-False Impression
  • M1 Bad Checks

He remains wanted by police.

