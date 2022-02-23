Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Central PA Fire That Killed 2 Probed As Homicide: State Police

Jillian Pikora
The home where the fire happened in the 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township
The home where the fire happened in the 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A house fire that left two people dead is being investigated as a double homicide, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Crews were called to the house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road in South Hampton Township near Shippensburg on Feb. 23 around 6 a.m., state police say.

The Cumberland County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The fire started in the basement but crews were unable to get inside the home to battle it, reports WGAL News 8.

The scene cleared, state police left, and the road in the area reopened around 5:40 p.m., reports abc27.

The house is a total loss, CBS 21 reports citing the Shippensburg Fire PIO.

PSP is investigating the possible double homicide and a PSP fire marshal is investigating the fire, according to state police.

