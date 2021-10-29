Central PA Couple Charged With Burglary For Package Thefts, Police Say

A Harrisburg couple has been arrested and charged for multiple thefts in Camp Hill, according to police.

East Pennsboro Township Police received information relating to numerous complaints of packages being stolen from an apartment complex in the 100 block of Erford Road inCamp Hill on Sept. 6, according to a statement released by police.

An investigation was conducted and two suspects were identified through video surveillance, according to the statement.

Kelly Wilson, 53, and Angelet Marquet Ball, 41, both of Harrisburg were brought into the East Pennsboro Township police station, where they admitted to stealing a large amount of packages.

Both Wilson and Ball were charged with the following according to their court dockets:

F2 Burglary - Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present

F3 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

Wilson was released on a surety bond for $2,500 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

Ball has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $2,500 in bail, according to her court docket.

Ball’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Nov. 8 at 3:15 followed by Wilson’s at 3:30 p.m., according to their individual court dockets.

