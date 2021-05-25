Carlisle Boy, 4 Months, Died From Infection Not Abuse

A 4-month-old boy died from an infection not parental abuse, reports PennLive.

Brian Wagner, 34 of Newville, is standing trial for the homicide of his 4-month-old son Finnick in July 2017.

Dr. Michael Laposata, a medical expert testified, "This child was likely to die," on Tuesday when questioned by the District Attorney.

Finnick mostly had a fast acting infection prior to the fever that prompted his parents to take him to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on July 6.

The child died from catastrophic sepsis and organ failure according to Laposata. The bruises on the infant have been attributed to the medical treatment, as his condition made him prone to bruising.

Wayne Ross, a pathologist-- who performed the autopsy on Finnick-- found very different results, concluding the infant die from violent shaking and impacts.

Wagner was arrested six months after his son, according to court documents.

The DA is seeking a first-degree murder charge.

