Car Slams Into PA Restaurant One Minute After Closing Time (VIDEO)

Someone who really misunderstood how drive-thru dining works plowed into a western Pennsylvania restaurant exactly one minute after the staff locked the door on Monday, January 23, according to the business's Facebook page.

The international eatery, Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard, Castle Shannon was hit right by the front door in the afternoon.

The white sedan can be seen in the wreckage along with the shattered glass doors in the video player below.

"We are so very lucky because Prim was locking the door just 1 minute before this happened. She walked back to the kitchen and boom it happened. We thank God for looking out for her!!!🙏," the owners wrote in an update on the post.

The staff is fine, but the owners are unsure when they will reopen.

The police have not released any details about this incident, but emergency dispatchers confirm no one was transported from the scene and no coroner was called.

