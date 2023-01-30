Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Camp Hill Man Threatens Two 'Shoot Up' Police Station In Enola, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Cole Michael Sheely.
Cole Michael Sheely. Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police

A 26-year-old Camp Hill man threatened to "kill police officers" and "shoot up" a police station in Enola, authorities say. 

East Pennsboro Township police were called to a report of "a male yelling and was possibly breaking into a house" in the 100 block of Sherwood Circle, Enola on January 26, around 7:32 p.m., according to a release by the department. 

Officers arrived and found a man later identified as Cole Michael Sheely, breaking a rear screen door to a residence. 

The police released the following statement following their incident:

"An investigation revealed that Sheely was intoxicated and drove to the residence. Sheely was arrested and taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for chemical testing. Sheely refused a blood test. Sheely made numerous threats to kill police officers during the encounter, to include, shooting up the police station." 

Sheely has been charged with the following:

  • Terroristic Threats
  • Simple Assault
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Institutional Vandalism. Drugs
  • Public Drunkenness
  • DUI 

Sheely was taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Feb. 12 p.m., according to his latest court docket. 

He previously pleaded guilty to a DUI in 2022 and theft in 2021, court records show. 

