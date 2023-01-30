Camp Hill Man Threatens Two 'Shoot Up' Police Station In Enola, Authorities Say

A 26-year-old Camp Hill man threatened to "kill police officers" and "shoot up" a police station in Enola, authorities say.

East Pennsboro Township police were called to a report of "a male yelling and was possibly breaking into a house" in the 100 block of Sherwood Circle, Enola on January 26, around 7:32 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Officers arrived and found a man later identified as Cole Michael Sheely, breaking a rear screen door to a residence.

The police released the following statement following their incident:

"An investigation revealed that Sheely was intoxicated and drove to the residence. Sheely was arrested and taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for chemical testing. Sheely refused a blood test. Sheely made numerous threats to kill police officers during the encounter, to include, shooting up the police station."

Sheely has been charged with the following:

Terroristic Threats

Simple Assault

Criminal Mischief

Institutional Vandalism. Drugs

Public Drunkenness

DUI

Sheely was taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Feb. 12 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

He previously pleaded guilty to a DUI in 2022 and theft in 2021, court records show.

