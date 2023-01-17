Camp Hill Dad Nabbed For Bank Robbery By US Marshals

A man has been arrested for a bank robbery in Camp Hill, police announced on Tuesday, January 17.

Charles Joseph Gray a 39-year-old who "works for himself" and studied at "the school of hard knocks" according to his social media, allegedly gun a bank teller at the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road a note saying he had a gun and to give over an "undisclosed" amount of money on the afternoon of Dec. 29, the police stated in the release.

The teller handed over the money and the man fled on foot, according to the police.

On Jan. 13, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Gray "in relation to the bank robbery," as stated in the release.

He was charged was a 2nd-degree felony for "Robbery - demand money from financial institution" and held in the Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 in bail, according to his latest court docket.

He has previously pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle but was released on his own recognizance serving only the time he awaited the hearing in 2004, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley on Jan. 19 at 2:45 p.m., his docket details.

Gray is a father to a young boy, according to his social media.

