Burglar Gets Car Stuck In Victim's Camp Hill Yard, Police Say

Well that's awkward, a 35-year-old man was found with drugs and stolen "Excitement Video" items when he got his car stuck in a victim's yard, authorities say.

Andrew Angle, was found in this unusual situation when the Lower Allen Township police came to investigate "suspicious activity" at 2200 block of Orchard Road on Jan. 26 at around 8:33 a.m. as the police stated in a release on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Inside the car, officers and a police K9 found Angle, a large amount of marijuana and stolen merchandise with "Excitement Video" price tags on them.

The "Excitement Video" items had been stolen from the nearby store on Hartzdale Drive, "after the locks were cut from the rear doors with bolt cutters. Matching cutters were found in Angle's vehicle," the police state int he release.

Additional merchandise was found "stashed" in the woods between the rear of Excitement Video and Orchard Road, where Angle's vehicle was, "which is within a short walking distance," according to the police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, March 3 and on Wednesday, March 22, he was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property, and possession with intent to deliver drugs, the police say.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.