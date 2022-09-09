Contact Us
Boy, 15, Goes Missing 2X In Four Months From Central PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Maurice Marshall.
Maurice Marshall. Photo Credit: Carlisle police department

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home—again, police say. 

Maurice Marshall has been reported missing from his home in the 100 block of East Penn Street on Sept. 8, according to a release by the Carlisle police department.

Marshall is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs, police say.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue track pants, black socks, and sandals, according to the release.

He previously went missing on June 14, but how or when he was located was not released publicly. 

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.

