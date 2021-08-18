Body Found In Bathtub Leads To Charges For Central PA Drug Dealer, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old man has been charged for a Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, according to police in Lower Swatara Township.

Nevin Cole Hess, 100 block of Village Square Drive in Shermans Dale, was charged on Wednesday in connection to the death of a 26-year-old man at a Harrisburg area hotel in April.

The man was found dead in a bathtub by an apparent overdose.

Hess has a history of drug related offenses.

Prior to the April incident had several other charges against him.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to possession and appears to have got off with time served according to court documents.

In 2017, he served 90 days probation and $100 fine for disorderly conduct and retail theft.

In 2019, he pleaded a case down to the Common Court of Pleas for misdemeanor drug possession charges.

In 2020, he faced more possession charges to which he pled guilty.

His most notable case was when he was arrested in Camp Hill after he was found slumped over in a car at Sheetz, located at 91 Erford Road, Camp Hill, on March 8 just after 6 p.m., according to East Pennsboro Township police.

He was found with another person in the vehicle with syringes, a scale, and a spoon were located in the area of the front passenger seat.

That time, Hess provided officers with a fake name and date of birth and ended up facing numerous charges.

That case remains active.

He has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 31 for felony charges for, Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver and Criminal Use Of Communication Facility relating to an incident in June.

His preliminary hearing for the DDRD has not been scheduled at the time of publication.

If he is found guilty he would face a sentence of 20-40 years in prison, per state law.

Details about the events at the hotel in April are still emerging.

