Birthday Bender Comes To Screeching Halt For PA Driver Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine: Police

A Pennsylvania man's birthday celebration came to a screeching halt during a traffic stop where police busted him with hard drugs, authorities said.

Keith Andrew Livingston, of York Haven -- who turned 35 on New Year’s Day -- was stopped in the 700 Block of State Street of Lemoyne on Jan. 2 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by West Shore Regional police.

He was found in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and “drug paraphernalia for the consumption of these items,” the release says.

He was charged with the following according to court dockets:

M Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Regulated

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

S Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked

He was released from Cumberland County Prison on $500 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley on Mar. 3 at 1 p.m., according to his court docket.

He is facing the same charges for a similar incident in Nov. 2020 and will have a hearing for those charges with Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m., according to another recently updated court docket.

