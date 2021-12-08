Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Head Of Dismembered 'Cadaver Doll' Dad Found In PA Freezer
News

Bad Babysitter Arrested For Touch Teen in Camp Hill

Jillian Pikora
Harry Ruppert.
Harry Ruppert. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township police

A Cumberland County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young teen he babysat.

Harry Ruppert, 67, of 1100 block Rana Villa Avenue in Camp Hill, has been arrested in connection with a complaint filed by a 14-year-old.

The girl told authorities on April 5 that she was touched inappropriately while being babysat several years ago.

An investigation determined Ruppert to be the suspected babysitter.

Ruppert has been charged with the following:

  • Indecent Assault-Without ConsentOf Other
  • M1 Corruption of Minors
  • F3 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances

He is being held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21. at 11 a.m. 

