Bad Babysitter Arrested For Touch Teen in Camp Hill

A Cumberland County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young teen he babysat.

Harry Ruppert, 67, of 1100 block Rana Villa Avenue in Camp Hill, has been arrested in connection with a complaint filed by a 14-year-old.

The girl told authorities on April 5 that she was touched inappropriately while being babysat several years ago.

An investigation determined Ruppert to be the suspected babysitter.

Ruppert has been charged with the following:

Indecent Assault-Without ConsentOf Other

M1 Corruption of Minors

F3 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances

He is being held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21. at 11 a.m.

