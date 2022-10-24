Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police

A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say.

Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Church members spoke with her and kept her occupied until police arrived and took her into custody without incident, according to the release.

Espigh was involved in a burglary earlier in the morning in Fairview Township, York County, the police explain in the release.

What Espigh was armed with was not released, but luckily no one was injured in either incident according to the release, and other media outlets.

She has been charged with the following:

Risking catastrophe.

Unlawful body armor.

Harassment.

Simple assault.

Firearms not to be carried without a license.

Terroristic threats.

Other criminal charges.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

