Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Anyone Home? West Shore Shooter Fired Multiple Rounds Into Targeted Victim's Empty Home

Jillian Pikora
Joel Richard Kent.
Joel Richard Kent. Photo Credit: West Shore Regional PD

A man attempted to shoot someone at their home in Cumberland County only to discovered that no one was home, according to area police.

Joel Richard Kent, 32, of Carlisle has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 1st block of Campbell Place, Wormleysburg on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m.

An investigation revealed that Kent knew the victim and fired multiple rounds from a handgun into their home.

He was later located and taken into custody with the assistance from Cumberland County Special Response Team and Silver Spring Township Police on Thursday.

Kent was out on $10,000 bail for an assault ten days prior at the time of the shooting.

His preliminary hearing for charges related to that incident has been scheduled for Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

In connection with Wednesday’s shooting Kent has been charged with the following:

  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

At the time of publishing, Kent is back in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

