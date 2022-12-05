Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police

An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say.

31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with her 2002 Honda Civic on Centerville Road in West Pennsboro Township around 8:15 a.m., according to state police.

While cresting a hill the Civic slammed into the buggy—propelling it into a grassy field on the right side of the road, then the buggy collapsed and the family of three was ejected, the police detail in the release.

The horse pulling the buggy was later to be euthanized "due to critical sustained injuries," the police say.

Horne was not hurt, but a 65-year-old Newville woman riding in the buggy suffered “significant head injuries,” and was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, according to the police.

Her family, including a 65-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl also from Newville, suffered "suspected minor injuries" and were taken to Hershey Medical Center, the state police say.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, according to the police.

