Cumberland Daily Voice
Cumberland Daily Voice

News

Amazon Outage Impacting Netflix, Alexa, Ring

Cecilia Levine
Amazon Web Service
Amazon Web Service Photo Credit: Amazon Photo

Amazon's web hosting subsidiary apparently suffered a worldwide outage Tuesday morning.

Reports of the Amazon Web Service outage began rolling in around 10:20 a.m., DownDetector.com shows.

The outage caused a ripple effect across platforms that rely on AWS such as Alexa, Amazon Music, Netflix and Disney Plus.

“Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Amazon Web Services, which may be impacting your service,” it says.

Nearly 28,000 users had reported an outage as of 12:30 p.m.

Amazon was apparently investigating.

