Accused McKeesport Cop Killer ID'd: AP

The man who killed police officer Sean Leonard "Slug" Sluganski and shot his partner Chuck Thomas in the face has been identified in court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

Johnathan Jermia Morris, 31, of McKeesport was having a mental health issue during a domestic dispute when officers were called to his home in the 1400 block of Wilson Street around 12:11 p.m., Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said at a press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The family had warned dispatchers that Morris was armed as Daily Voice previously reported.

Two witnesses were flagged down by Morris flagged who allegedly told them police were trying to kill him, the AP reports citing the criminal complaint.

"The officers encountered the suspect in front of 1300 Versailles Avenue," Kearns said. The officers asked him to stop but he pulled out a handgun and opened fire, "killing one and injuring another before fleeing," according to Kearns.

The officers were rushed via helicopter to UPMC McKeesport, where one officer later died and the other remains in critical, but stable condition, Kearns said.

A third officer spotted the suspect "nearby at the intersection of Versailles and Patterson and exchanged gunfire with that office as well before they were shot." Kearns said.

Morris was shot in the leg and a witness put a tourniquet on him as he pulled out a gun and shot at the approaching officers, according to the AP.

"The suspect (is) in stable condition," according to Kearns. "He is known to the McKeesport Police for previous incidents." He was airlifted to a trauma center in Pittsburgh.

He has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and attempted murder, and assault of a law enforcement officer, the AP reports citing court documents.

His preliminary hearing date has yet to be set, authorities say.

Click here to read the AP's full report.

