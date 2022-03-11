90-Year-Old Woman Charged With Stealing From Man At Casino: Report

"Finders keepers, losers wipers" is a schoolyard taunt and indeed not words to live by in the real world— even for 90-year-olds.

Crime is ageless as one western Pennsylvania woman found out when she was charged for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a report by Casino.org.

Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh operated by Rush Street Gaming, the outlet reports citing court documents.

She was spotted on surveillance camera going through the wallet, allegedly taking $1,000 in cash and a voucher worth $305, according to the complaint.

She supposedly abandoned the empty wallet in a bus lobby bathroom and exited the casino, but another customer turned found it, and gave it to security, according to the outlet.

She's been charged with theft of mislaid property, her court docket shows. State police filed the summons, the outlet says.

Her preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m., according to her latest court docket.

In September 2018, the Ford Motor Company sued Buchwach for failing to pay off her car loan— and won, court records detail. She was ordered to pay $1,372.51 by Magisterial District Judge Kim Marie Hoots in November of that year, according to court records. That case is listed as closed.

