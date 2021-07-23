5 Kids Under 11 Left Alone In 'Deplorable Conditions,' Cumberland Co. Mom Charged With Felony

A mother of five children has been charged with a felony for neglect after she left all five of her children home alone.

Ashley Lynn Ellis, 33, of the 2000 block of Rupley Road in Wormleysburg, was arrested on July 14 around 9 a.m. after West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to her home for a welfare check.

When officers arrived they found five children all under the age of 11 home alone living in "extremely deplorable conditions."

She is being held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

WSRPD was assisted by Cumberland County Children and Youth Services, who worked to find placement for all the children.

Ellis has a criminal record for theft and not restraining a child under 2 years of age in a vehicle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.