3 Injured, Suspect At-Large Following Shooting At Pennsylvania Amusement Park: Police

Three people— including two teenagers— were shot at a popular Pennsylvania amusement park on Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities say.

During the 20th anniversary of Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood amusement park, West Mifflin and Allegheny County police officers were working with the Kennywood Park security detail when they were alerted to an altercation between two groups of teenagers and reports of shots fired in front of the Music Express amusement ride inside the park at approximately 10:49 p.m., according to a release by Allegheny County police.

The responding officers found three gunshot wound victims: A 39-year-old adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg, a 15-year-old male also with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a second 15-year-old male with a grazing wound to the leg.

"The adult male and one of the juveniles were taken to area hospitals by paramedics. The adult male was treated and released, the juvenile is in stable condition and remains at the hospital. The juvenile male with the grazing wound to the leg left the scene and was later transported by a family member to an area hospital. He is listed in stable condition," the police say.

A video shared on Twitter shows police and emergency vehicles surrounding the park following the shooting.

A handgun was discovered near the shooting scene by responding officers. That gun was supposedly stolen from Ohio, WTAE reports citing police.

The shooter is described as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored medical mask.

Anyone with information or video concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

The park is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Sept. 30, according to a statement by the company.

