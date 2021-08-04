2 Children Dead, 4 People Hospitalized Following Crash On I-81 In Cumberland County

Two children have died and four other people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Three vehicles collided near mile marker 54 in Silver Springs Township on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

A Volkswagon Tiguan crossed the grass median of the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes colliding with a Ford F150 and Ford Focus, according to Pennsylvania State police.

The grandfather of one of the victims, John Shorb, has posted on his Facebook that it was the F150 not the Tiguan that hopped the median.

In that same post Shorb clarifies that four children were injured in the crash stating, "Granddaughter Mila was with her three cousins and Uncle heading to their home on I81."

Mila, 4, did not survive.

A 2-year-old from Lincoln, Pennsylvania died at the scene.

Two of Mila's cousins were airlifted to Hershey Medical center and underwent surgery, Shorb posted.

Mila's Uncle, Greg Nornhold, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was driving the Volkswagen.Tiguan, according to state police.

Nornhold was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital. His status is unknown at this time.

He is an adoptive father to two boys, according to his Facebook.

It is unclear if his sons were among the children injured in this crash.

Jason Flenner, 43, of Carlisle, was driving the F150, according to PSP.

He was injured and taken to UPMC Carlisle.

He is a father of three, and it is unknown if any of his children were among those harmed.

Keith Bannister, 45, of Harrisburg, was driving the Ford Focus, according to PSP.

Bannister was unharmed.

All parties involved were wearing seatbelts or were properly restrained, according to police.

The southbound lanes were closed for over four hours and four exits, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The roadway reopened around 8:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

