11-Year-Old Boy Assaulted Woman With Weapon, PA State Police Say

An 11-year-old boy was arrested after assaulting a woman with a weapon, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The boy from Mechanicsburg was apprehended for allegedly using a weapon during a physical altercation at West Keller Street in Monroe Township on Oct. 20 around 6:30 p.m., according to a statement released by police on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as a 24-year-old female from Williamsport and is a family member, according to the release.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing by Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.

