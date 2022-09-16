10 People Displaced, 1 Hospitalized Following Blaze At Carlisle Apartment: Police

Ten people have been displaced and a renter of a central Pennsylvania apartment has been hospitalized following an apartment fire on Thursday, Sept. 15, police say.

The Carlisle Fire and Police departments were called to the fire in the 100 block of A Street in Carlisle at 2:53 p.m., according to a police release the following morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a fire in the front 1st-floor apartment.

"The tenant, suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital," police say.

The fire originated in the kitchen of the previously mentioned apartment, according to authorities.

"The cause of the fire was accidental and attributed to unattended cooking," police say.

Ten tenants were displaced by the fire and assisted by the Red Cross.

The estimated cost of the damage is $75,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.