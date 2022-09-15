10 Pennsylvania Men Caught By Undercover Police In Sex Sting: DA

Ten central Pennsylvania men were caught in an undercover sex sting at an area hotel, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The following men answered an online advertisement for sex and arrived at a Hampden Township hotel only to end up paying undercover officers:

John Duncan, age 69, Carlisle

Andrew Monelli, age 25, Carlisle

Jerry Moreno, age 21, Harrisburg

Michael Myers, age 47, Carlisle

Hayatullah Parwani, age 26, Harrisburg

Dennis Stoner, age 62, Mechanicsburg

Prakash Sunam, age 25, Dillsburg

Mark Sweigart, age 48, Harrisburg

Andrew Funk, age 39, New Cumberland was charged with Prostitution, Possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and Unlawful use of medical marijuana.

Andrew McBride, age 34, Etters was charged with Prostitution, Possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and Firearms not to be carried without a license.

The Criminal Investigation Division, in cooperation with the Hampden Township Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, conducted this sting as part of a Human Trafficking Detail called, "Operation Effect Change" which was designed to apprehend persons engaged in the solicitation of prostitution, the DA's release explains. This is part of "Cumberland County’s Human Trafficking Initiative, code named Impact Demand," District Attorney Sean McCormack says.

“As I stated after our first operation, we are currently focusing on the demand, that is the customer side of the equation. Buyer beware, we are going to continue these operations. If someone is thinking about answering an ad for sex in Cumberland County, they better think twice, or they may find themselves as part of the next group of individuals we arrest.” McCormack commented.

Court dates for the men are pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.