$1 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Cumberland County

You could be a winner! Someone in Cumberland County scratched their way to being $1 million richer (before taxes), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

The winning scratch ticket was sold earlier this week at Ugo located at 424 North Baltimore Avenue in Mount Holly Springs.

The Ugo will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket is a Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off., which is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. according to PA Lottery.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the Lottery website.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

