Brian Ardell Jones, original of Bethlehem most recently of Harrisburg, was seen "crawling naked on the ground near the railroad track bridge" at 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, police said.

When officers arrived at the wooded area of Biddle Mission Park, located at 311 East North Street, Carlisle Borough, they found Jones "with his pants pulled down, exposing his genital area, and engaging in a sexual self-gratification act," as stated in the release.

He has been charged with a misdemeanor for open lewdness, police explained and court records confirm.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck at 11:45 a.m. on Mar, 27, according to his latest court docket.

Jones also has an active case for retail theft in the Common Court of Pleas out in Northampton County. That case has not been updated since his hearing on Jan. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.