Naked Beau Wagner Arrested While Running High In Carlisle:PD

A man "running around a parking lot with no clothes on," was arrested by the Carlisle Police according to a release on Wednesday, July 31. 

A map showing the 200 block of West Ridge Street and the parking lots where Beau Wagner was found running around naked, police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The police responded to a call of a man running naked in the 200 block of West Ridge Street in Carlisle around 2:45 a.m. on July 23, as detailed in the release. 

Officers found Beau Wagner "highly intoxicated and refused all commands given by police," but soon they were able to take him into custody for an evaluation and medical care at Carlisle UPMC. 

Once he is released from the hospital Wagner is facing charges of Resisting Arrest, Indecent Exposure, Open Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Drunkenness, police explained.

