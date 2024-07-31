The police responded to a call of a man running naked in the 200 block of West Ridge Street in Carlisle around 2:45 a.m. on July 23, as detailed in the release.

Officers found Beau Wagner "highly intoxicated and refused all commands given by police," but soon they were able to take him into custody for an evaluation and medical care at Carlisle UPMC.

Once he is released from the hospital Wagner is facing charges of Resisting Arrest, Indecent Exposure, Open Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Drunkenness, police explained.

