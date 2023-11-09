Mostly Cloudy 56°

Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Unconscious On PA 581 In Camp Hill: PennDOT

A multiple-vehicle crash temporarily closed PA 581 in Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

<p>581 West of Exit 5.</p>

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
The crash involving three passenger vehicles happened at mile marker 3.9 on PA 581 West shortly after 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, Schreffler detailed.

Initially, all westbound lanes were closed between Exit 3: US 11 South - Carlisle Pike and Exit 5: US 15 South - US 11/15 North Gettysburg or Camp Hill. Traffic was also diverted at Exit 5, according to Schreffler. 

Rubbernecking continued to cause delays until around 12:30 p.m. when the roadway reopened. 

One person in the crash was listed as unconscious, but all of the injuries were reportedly minor and no one was transported from the scene via ambulance, Schreffler explained.

