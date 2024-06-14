Multi-Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Lane Restriction On I-81: PennDOT

The crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 52 shortly after 3 p.m., PennDOT's Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice.

The lane restriction is between Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike - Middlesex and Exit 57: PA 114 - Mechanicsburg.

There was no word on any injuries as of 4 p.m. as emergency crews remained on the scene.

There is also rubbernecking reported on I-81 southbound at Exit 52: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike - Middlesex.

Schreffler is unsure when the roadway will reopen.

Check back here for possible updates.

