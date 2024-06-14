Overcast 82°

Multi-Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Lane Restriction On I-81: PennDOT

A multiple-vehicle crash involving at least two tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle has led to a partial closure on Interstate 81 in Central Pennsylvania, according to a spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The scene of the multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-81.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 52 shortly after 3 p.m., PennDOT's Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

The lane restriction is between Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike - Middlesex and Exit 57: PA 114 - Mechanicsburg. 

There was no word on any injuries as of 4 p.m. as emergency crews remained on the scene.

There is also rubbernecking reported on I-81 southbound at Exit 52: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike - Middlesex. 

Schreffler is unsure when the roadway will reopen.

Check back here for possible updates. 

