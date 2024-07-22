William "Bill" E. Mack, 67 of Carlisle was riding a 2018 Harley Davison FLHTKSE ANV north on York Road when he attempted to make a left on Boiling Springs Road — that's when he struck the rear of 23-year-old Carlisle resident, Kirstyn D. Brenton's 2004 Chevrolet Silverado at 1:24 p.m., PSP Carlisle Trooper Jorge Acevedo detailed in the release.

The crash was near a cemetery on PA Route 74 and the speed was marked 45 mph, according to Google Maps Street View.

Bill was taken to UPMC Carlisle but Life Lion where he was pronounced dead, according to Trooper Acevedo, noting that he had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Kirstyn was taken by Life Lion to Holy Spirit Hospital for minor injuries, according to the release.

His former classmates have already been sharing about their loss on social media:

One wrote in a Facebook post:

"It saddens me that I have to make another post like this. We lost another classmate. Bill Mack. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Funeral details and additional information about Bill was unavailable at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact us with that information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.