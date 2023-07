Leonard G. Mortorff, 74, of Mount Holly Springs was taken to Carlisle Hospital following the crash at the intersection of Baltimore Pike/PA Route 34 and Yates Street on July 11, 2023, Coroner Charles Hall said.

It is unknown if the tractor-trailer driver sustained any injuries.

This deadly crash remains under investigation by the Mount Holly Boro Police Department.

