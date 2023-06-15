Partly Cloudy 65°

Mom Repeatedly Abdandons 4-Year-Old Child, Carlisle Police Say

A mother has been arrested after her 4-year-old child was found wandering in an intersection, police announced on June 14, 2023.

Katharine Jordan.
Katharine Jordan. Photo Credit: Carlisle PD
Jillian Pikora
Katharine M. Jordan, 39, of Carlisle was identified as the mother of the young child found standing in the intersection of South Spring Garden Street and Ashland Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

"This was not the first incident of the child leaving the house and ending up in a dangerous situation unattended," Carlisle police said. 

Jordan was arrested on one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the police and confirmed by court documents. 

She was held in the Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $2,000 in bail, according to her court docket. Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck at 9:30 a.m. on June 21, 2023, court records show. 

