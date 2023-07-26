Mom Charged For 5-Year-Old's Fentanyl Overdose Death: PA AG

Volaura 'Val' Askew "allegedly exposed her 5-year-old daughter to fentanyl/heroin in the hours and days before the child was found dead in her Johnstown home on October 27, 2022," the Attorney General explained.

Albert Spicer and Elyse Young, of Johnstown, who have also been charged with drug-dealing offenses in this case, were hosting Askew at a drug stash house owned by Young following Spicer's release from prison from a separate offense, according to the release.

"Askew and Young had both used fentanyl and heroin there, when the 5-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were also present in the home, including the night before the 5-year-old’s death," the AG said.

When Young took Askew and her children back to Askew’s home, Alaia Hope Young was found dead in her bedroom by her older sister, as detailed in the release.

An autopsy determined that Alaia died of acute fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.

An investigation was led by the Office of the Attorney General, assisted by the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, and the Cambria County Coroner’s Office.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence against Askew were filed as a "result of presentments approved by the 49th Statewide Investigative Grand Jury," the AG said and court records confirmed.

A warrant for her arrest was soon issued and she turned herself into authorities on July 25, 2023.

She has been held in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% in cash for $500,000 in bail, court records show.

The case will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General David Gorman.

Alaia is remembered for her love of music and sense of humor, "her favorite song was Vibe. Her favorite color was yellow. She is known for telling her stories and jokes," as written in her obituary.

"She was a big daddy’s girl! Alaia was the light of all of our lives," the obituary goes on, "She was a fighter and very energetic, from her sassiness all the way to her being as sweet as a peach. She loved her big sister/best friend and her mommy. Alaia will be missed dearly by all. Mommy, Daddy and Brelly love you so much and we hope you are dancing in the sky."

Her father Albert Young, launched a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs. The campaign raised $3,265 USD of a $10,000 goal from 33 donations, with a top donation of $500 being given anonymously.

Alaia's memorial at noon, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating.

Her body was cremated by Laurel Highlands Crematory at Harris Funeral Home.

Alaia's father Albert Young has a criminal record of fleeing police, traffic offenses, and marijuana possession and has served several years of probation for those offenses.

No charges have been filed against Young in connection with the death of his daughter at this time.

The custody situation for Young and Askew's adult daughter was not shared.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.