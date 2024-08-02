Michael Phil-Lemonte Harden, 36, of Harrisburg, was in prison for "Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting" when he kicked the glass out of a window, on July 6, according to court documents and the police.

"Harden was in prison for other charges when he became violent kicking out the window," police wrote in the release. It is unclear if he wanted to use the glass in a fight, escape through the window, if it was an accident, or something else.

He was charged with five misdemeanors for the following according to court records:

Simple Assault.

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement.

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting.

Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture.

The fifth charge was, Terroristic Threats With the Intent To Terrorize Another, but that charge was later dismissed, updated court documents show.

He has been moved to the Franklin County Jail where he has been held on $40,000 in bail as set by Judge David J. Rogers on July 7.

His formal arraignment is set for 8 a.m. on Sept. 16.

