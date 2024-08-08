Melissa Anne Robinson, 42, was identified as the suspected thief following an investigation that began at 10:36 a.m. on October 9, 2023, as detailed in the police release.

That morning, officers with the East Pennsboro police were called to meet with the East Pennsboro School District PTO about the over $10,000 stolen from the organization.

Robinson so came to light as a suspect and allegedly admitted to making the withdrawals for the PTO's account as ABC27 reported.

She was charged with two felonies: theft by unlawful taking or disposition and access device fraud, court records show.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5, where no bail was set and she was released on her own recognizance. Her preliminary arraignment is set before the judge at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Daily Voice has reached out to eh court for more details on this situation, so check back here for possible updates.

