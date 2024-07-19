Ghana Shyam Karki, 29, of the 300 block of Berkshire Road in Mechanicsburg, "threatened to kill household members at the scene by burning the house down" on Thursday, July 18, as stated in the release.

An officer was in the area "when they overheard a disturbance occurring at a nearby residence," police said. Soon, additional officers were called to separate the quarreling family members.

Karki has two children under 7 years old, according to his Facebook profile page.

The police investigation determined that Karki had "struck a household member resulting in injuries to the victim," according to the release.

He was arrested at the scene, police explained.

He was charged with the following according to his latest court docket:

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats With the Intent To Terrorize Another.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Summary Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge John J. Hanner II the same day he was arrested. His bail was set at $15,000 which he failed to post so he remains in the Cumberland County Prison.

Just three days before this, he pleaded guilty to the summary traffic offense of "Misuse Plate-Card (Regis)," as stated in another docket. And in 2022, he pleaded guilty to "Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise," another docket shows.

His preliminary hearing for this case is set before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin at 1 p.m. on August 8.

