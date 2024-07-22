Mark Basehore, 50 of Carlisle, is in custody after a bizarre incident in front of three children at Letort Park, 260 E. Pomfret Street, Carlisle Borough at 10:16 am. on Monday morning, as detailed in the release.

Basehore was under the pavilion where three children, ages 14, 11, and 9 were playing "approximately 20 feet away" when they spotted him and got the attention of an employee with Carlisle Borough Parks and Recreation for help, as explained by police.

The employee reported the following as stated in the release:

"That Basehore opened his phone, stated 'Hey Siri, play porn' and began watching explicit sexual videos on his phone with the volume on high. Basehore then unbuttoned his pants, exposed his genitals, and provided self-sexual gratification to his genitals while they were exposed in a public place."

He was also reportedly shirtless at the time of the call, police explained.

Basehore was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, corruption of minors, and obscene and other sexual materials or performances, according to the police. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment on those charges. His latest court docket was unavailable at the time of publishing.

He has another active case for open lewdness on Sept. 13, 2023. His pre-trial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 39, 2024, as detailed in that docket.

