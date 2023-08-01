Mostly Cloudy 80°

Man Wanted For Sheetz Shooting ID'd: Middlesex Twp. Police

A man supposedly responsible for a shooting at a Pennsylvania Sheetz has been identified, police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Angelo Christopher Rice.
Angelo Christopher Rice. Photo Credit: Middletown Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Angelo Christopher Rice, 21, of Carlisle, is wanted in connection with the shooting of another man at the Sheetz at 1098 Harrisburg Pike near Carlisle, the Cumberland County District Attorney and Middlesex Township Police explained in the announcement. 

The shooting injured a man on Wednesday, July 26 around 6 p.m. He was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, according to an earlier police release. 

A warrant has been issued for this incident on the following charges: felony firearms not to be carried without a license and four misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person, court records show. Additionally, he is wanted for a drug offense earlier in the year, a previous court docket shows. 

Rice is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the police said.

Anyone with information about Rice’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.

