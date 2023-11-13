Fair 41°

Man Stabbed In 'Abdomen, Chest' Near Carlisle Skatepark, Police Say

"Police are looking for any witnesses, in particular, two witnesses that were at or near the area of the skate park on Fairground Avenue,"  following a serious stabbing, authorities announced on Monday, Nov. 13. 

The Carlisle Skatepark along Fairview Avenue, Carlisle.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

A 25-year-old man was found with "stab wounds to his abdomen and chest," in the 400 block of Fairground Avenue, near the Carlisle Skatepark, Carlisle police stated in a release. 

CPD patrol units found the man at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital, and his current status or condition has not been released. 

Although the investigation is ongoing, the police believe "this was an isolated incident."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Detective Thomas Dolan Jr. at (717) 240-6621 or by email at tdolan@carlislepa.org.

