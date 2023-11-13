Man Stabbed In 'Abdomen, Chest' Near Carlisle Skatepark, Police Say

A 25-year-old man was found with "stab wounds to his abdomen and chest," in the 400 block of Fairground Avenue, near the Carlisle Skatepark, Carlisle police stated in a release.

CPD patrol units found the man at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital, and his current status or condition has not been released.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the police believe "this was an isolated incident."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Detective Thomas Dolan Jr. at (717) 240-6621 or by email at tdolan@carlislepa.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.