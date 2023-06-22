Lottery Van Robbed At Gunpoint In New Cumberland: Police

A lottery van was robbed in the parking lot of Quality Gas Mart at 101 Bridge Street, New Cumberland around 9:40 a.m. on June 21, 2023, area police explained.

The two robbers were dressed in all black and had their faces covered. One of the men, "grabbed the victim and held him a gunpoint while demanding the victim to open the safe in the Lottery Van," the police said. The other robber "grabbed a money bag from the van," the police said added that, "The suspects fled the scene with a Federal Credit Union Money Bag reported to have a printer and a set of keys in it."

One robber is described as heavier-set with a stalky build, is approximately 5'10'' tall, and was wearing a ski mask. The other robber is described as a slender, approximately 5’5” tall, and he was wearing a motorcycle helmet, according to the police release.

The exact amount of money stolen was not shared.

The situation was captured on the parking lot security camera, which is where the photos above are from.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the New Cumberland Police Department at 717-774-0400.

