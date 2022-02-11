Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins Over $836K In Lottery

A winning lottery ticket was sold in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was a $20 Fast Play game called Jackpot Party.

The progressive top prize-winning ticket was worth $836,765, less withholding.

It sold the Exxon located at 1700 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This game offers progressive top prizes starting at $300,000. Fast Play games print-on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Players find out if they've won any prizes by scanning it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the "Find a Retailer" section of the Lottery’s website here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.