Central PA Phillies Fan Has Leg Amputated After Struck By Motorcycle, Loved Ones Say

While heading home after watching his beloved Philllies play a 9-1 game 3 divisional series victory over the Atlanta Braves, a central Pennsylvania man was seriously hurt in a crash — and now he's had his leg amputated, according to his family.

Zacary Andregic, was walking home from Duke’s Bar and Grill in Wormleysburg when "he was struck by a motorcyclist fleeing a traffic stop at an extremely high rate of speed," on Friday, Oct. 14, Alison Andregic writes on a GoFundMe campaign page.

"His injuries were life altering. It is indeed a miracle that he is alive. He suffered a traumatic left leg amputation on impact. Since being saved by the heroic staff at Holy Spirit Hospital and all the first responders involved, he has had 5 surgeries related to his physical recovery, with another looming.

In addition to losing his left leg he has suffered the following: right femur shattered, right hand fractured, nose broken, chipped teeth, abrasions, bruises, cuts, and traumatic shock including memory loss. He was and is being treated at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill," Allison details on the page.

The Andregic family is looking ahead to the future, and is working not only to cover the "extensive and costly ongoing medical care" but to "support all of the various lifestyle adjustments needed such as equipping all of his living spaces to accommodate both his temporary and permanent injuries," Allison says.

Support has surged for the family, raising $23,833 of $25,000 goal in less than 24 hours from 265 donors. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

