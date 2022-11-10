Are You A Winner? $250K Lottery Ticket Sold In York County

A lottery ticket purchased in York County won $250,000 (before taxes), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

The winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Rutter's at 420 North Main St., Spring Grove. The store will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were The ticket correctly matched all five balls 6-7-19-20-23 in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7.

The lottery ticket cost the winner $2 and the overall chances of winning in a Quick Cash game are 1 in 4.71.

More than 12,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing, so players are reminded to check every ticket every time.

Prize winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

You can learn more about the game here.

