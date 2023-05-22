Kids Karate Sensei Nabbed For Sexual Assault In New Cumberland: Police

Devin Paul Hogue, of the 600 block Ridge Road in Lewisberry was arrested following "an investigation into a series of sexual assaults involving Hogue as the perpetrator," police announced on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Multiple child victims were identified by the police and Hogue was arrested without incident on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., according to the police.

He was charged with the following, New Cumberland police explained:

Seven felony counts of sexual abuse of children.

Three felony counts of sexual assault by sports official, volunteer or employee of non-profit association.

Four felony counts of unlawful contact with minors.

Four felony counts of corruption of minors.

13 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a minor.

Three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Hogue was arraigned and released on $75,000 in bail the same day he was arrested, court records show.

At 5:30 p.m. that day, photos Elite Martial Art's Ninja Trix program for four through 12 year's graduation were post of the organizations social media.

Hogue, "has been the Chief Ninja for the Ninja Trix program that opened the door for students to learn parkour, gymnastics, and karate," as written on the organization's website, which also stated he is "a patient and relatable “big brother” figure for many students, loved by all."

