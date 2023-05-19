'Gun' Held By Masked Man Causes Lockdown In Mt. Holly Springs, PSP Says

W.G. Rice Elementary School, part of the South Middleton Area School District, locked down while police looked for the man, authorities say.

Zachary Kramer, 20, of Carlisle was found with a backpack that contained a realistic air soft gun, suspected drugs, and drug paraphernalia, PSP said.

The school's lockdown only lasted from 9 to 9:45 a.m., according to the school.

None of Kramer's threats were directly related toward the local schools, according to state police.

Charges against Kramer include risking a catastrophe, evading arrest or detention on foot, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This was one of lockdowns in Cumberland County on Thursday, May 18, 2023. You can read about the one in Enola here.

