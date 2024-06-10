Former Cumberland County PIO, Firefighter Dies, Family Says

John Bruetsch, a New Cumberland native living in Summerdale, passed away on June 10, his sister Karen Blazina announced on Facebook on Monday.

In her post she wrote the following:

"Today I lost my younger brother. Unexpected that the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the uncle, the fireman, the PIO for Cumberland County answered his last call on earth. He is loved and will be missed. You fought a great fight John Bruetsch ....peace."

According to his own Facebook profile he was a class of 1977 Trinity High School graduate who went on to graduated in 1979 from Fire Science Technology at HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College, and in 1986 studying Fire Science Technology at University of Maryland, College Park.

John had previously posted on Facebook in Dec. 2023 that he had been in the hospital for serious health issues following a Traumatic Brain Injury.

"To all my friends- most of you are aware that I had been in in hospital since the end of November suffering from a traumatic brain injury which required brain surgery including placement of a drain and removal of a piece of my skull. During this time, they found I have a fracture of a bone in my spine. So now I have 2 incisions on my skull and a brace from my chin to my lower back.I would like to thank everyone who called, visited, offered to help especially David and Richard who spent countless hours with our dog Raina while Julie visited with me. Thanks to you both. Finally, Julie. Not enough words to express my feelings. I love you more than anything. You were my rock throughout this whole ordeal. Thanks again for everything you do..."

Details about his death were not public shared, but the love from his community was as many remember him as a great man who was always giving back.

A Celebration of Life for John Bruetsch will be held at the Enola Sportman Club from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, according to Karen.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.