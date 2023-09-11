Mostly Cloudy 81°

Florida Man SnapChatting With Camp Hill Girl Caught In Sting, Police Say

A Florida man was caught in a police sting in Pennsylvania after local officers received a tip that he was having "inappropriate conversations" with a girl on Snapchat, according to a police release on Monday, Sept. 11. 

Ty Hunter Eaddy and the 3200 block of Trindle Road in Camp Hill, where he was arrested. Photo Credit: Jillian PikoraCamp Hill PD
Jillian Pikora
The Camp Hill Police Department was informed about the Snapchat conversations between the 15-year-old girl and 21-year-old Ty Hunter Eaddy at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6th.

The police "retrieved" the girl's phone and "began communicating with the 21-year-old" while impersonating the teen, according to a release by the police department. 

During the conversation with the undercover officer, Eaddy agreed to meet up with the girl and soon traveled from St. Cloud, Florida to Camp Hill Pennsylvania — only to be taken into custody by officers, as detailed in the release.

He was arrested near the Starbucks located at 3200 Trindle Road Camp Hill, the release shows. 

Eaddy was charged with felonies for Unlawful Contact with a Minor (Sexual Exploitation) and Corruption of Minors, according to the release and confirmed by court documents. 

He was released on $5,000 in surety bonds on Friday, Sept. 8, his court docket shows. 

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12. 

"Parents, please monitor (your) children's social media accounts and be aware of who they are communicating with," the police concluded the release. 

