The car caught fire at the KFC drive-thru window located at 6557 Carlisle Pike/PA Route 114 in Mechanicsburg in the area of Route 11 around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to the New Kingston Fire Company Chief Curtis Hall.

Crews used a nearby hydrant to knock down the fire and clear the scene in under 45 minutes.

The fire did not spread to the building.

